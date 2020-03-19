Don’t doubt I’ll make Khabib vs Ferguson happen, says UFC chief Dana White as coronavirus obstacles mount

UFC head honcho Dana White has urged fans to keep the faith that the lightweight title showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead, despite the obstacles stacking up as the coronavirus crisis widens.

The UFC officially confirmed on Wednesday that the original venue for the bout – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York – was out of the question due to social curbs in the city introduced as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Other venues across the US also seem firmly off the table after the US federal government advised that no more than 10 people gather in public.

But by hook or by crook, White has vowed that he will still make the fight happen.

“If you asked me questions 10 days ago, I could answer any question you threw at me. I don’t know a lot of things right now,” White told TSN.

“Think about this, Las Vegas shut down the casinos. I never thought I’d ever see that in my lifetime…

“[But] Khabib and Tony is going to happen. We’re going to figure that out, we’re going to make it happen.

"It’s just going to be a matter of how quickly we can get back to being normal.”

Undefeated lightweight king Khabib has essentially been training in a closed gym at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, while Ferguson is also continuing fully with his preparations.

White admitted that he was “rolling with the punches” as the Covid-19 pandemic plays out, but added the UFC were “looking at a lot of possibilities” for the April 18 showdown.

“If you’re a fan, if you’re a media member, do you want to bet against me? Do you want to bet that I can’t pull stuff off?” White said.

“At some point you’d stop doubting, I would imagine. But maybe not. We’ll see.”

AKA is closed roughly 22 hours each day during the coronavirus pandemic. The other two hours are Khabib Time. #UFC249(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/PYshJziGt7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2020

White is also holding out hope that the UFC’s very own Apex center in Las Vegas could provide the scene for one of the most anticipated fights in MMA history.

That could hinge on a Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting next Wednesday.

“I have my own arena. I have my own production. I have everything. I have everything you need to put on events. So there isn’t much that I can’t pull off,” White said.

The UFC boss meanwhile joked on social media that the event could even be taken beyond the realms of Earth, sharing a picture of the bout happening on the Moon – complete with space entrepreneur Elon Musk in attendance and a space-suited Joe Rogan commentating.

"No comment," Khabib wrote in the replies.

At the moment, a lunar setting sadly seems almost as likely as any other.