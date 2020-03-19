Gone-zalo! Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain 'breaks Italian quarantine' to return home to Argentina

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has reportedly escaped Italy’s nationwide lockdown to return to his homeland Argentina to visit his seriously ill mother.

The player managed to break the quarantine, obligatory for the entire Juventus squad after two teammates tested positive for coronavirus.

All the players and staff members have been ordered to stay in self-isolation for a minimum of two weeks taking into account the coronavirus’ long incubation period.

According to La Repubblica the player and his family members were stopped by Italian police at Caselle Airport in Turin while attempting to board a private jet which he ordered to fly back to Argentina.

Having shown medical certificates confirming a negative status for coronavirus, they were allowed to fly out of Italy.

Higuain reportedly asked Juventus management to give him official permission to visit his mother in Argentina.

Italy has been severely hit by the deadly virus, with over 36,000 people infected and fast-approaching 3,000 deaths.