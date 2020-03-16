Coffee break! NFL Network reporter forced into quick change after POURING COFFEE over himself on live TV (VIDEO)

The NFL's free agency window has just opened in the U.S., and as the excitement started to build on NFL Network, reporter Mike Garafolo's on-air gaffe drew laughs, both on and off set.

Garafolo was appearing on camera, alongside fellow reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, in a multi-screen news roundup segment, and things started to go off the rails when Rapoport, seemingly believing he was no longer in shot, grabbed his coffee flask to take a swig of early-morning caffeine.

Also on rt.com Lost Vegas: NFL Draft extravaganza in Las Vegas CANCELED due to coronavirus as NFL plans stripped-down alternative

When anchor Rhett Lewis drew attention to it and laughs were shared, Pelissero then grabbed his mug as Garofolo attempted to complete his update.

But, after seeing his colleagues jokingly pretending to have a coffee break, Garafolo grabbed his mug and turned it upside down to show he'd already finished his beverage.

But, unfortunately for the veteran reporter, he hadn't finished it, as a stream of coffee went over his hand and jacket.

“I’m going to be on Twitter.” 😂☕️ 👋 @MikeGarafolo.📺: Free Agency Frenzy on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/1tC9j4CDcQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 16, 2020

Garafolo tweeted his gaffe and explained what went wrong, saying, "A little more context as to why I just decided to pour coffee all over myself. The other two decided to take a coffee break and I was gonna show them mine was over. Alas it was not."

It caused much hilarity in the studio as he laughed off his live on-air gaffe, then returned for his next segment later in the show, wearing a different jacket.