When off-field festivities outshine the game: XFL fans create GIGANTIC beer cup snake (VIDEO)

9 Mar, 2020 13:16
File Photo. DC Defenders fans make a beer snake © REUTERS / Geoff Burke
Football fans attending Sunday’s XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St. Louis BattleHawks found a nice way to entertain themselves in the stands, creating a huge beer cup snake during a match that lacked exciting moments.

The inventive crowd built a gigantic snake out of empty plastic cups which stretched out to over 14 rows becoming one of the longest beer snakes ever created in the stands.

The section-long plastic creation which unofficially featured 1,237 cups even attracted the attention of XFL commissioner Oliver Luck who contributed to the construction adding an empty cup of his own.

The video of the towering beer snake went viral on social media gathering thousands of ‘likes’ within hours of being posted.

The actual game was pretty abysmal, lacking intrigue with the DC Defenders beating the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-6 cementing their first place in the XFL East.

The league which was relaunched this season contrasts itself to the National Football League (NFL) by presenting football with simpler play and quicker action while “offering fans an opportunity to experience more action, access and fun.”

The winter and spring professional football league created by WWE CEO Vince McMahon has eight teams in 2020, divided into two divisions.

