‘Trump can say things that others are afraid to voice’: Stanley Cup winning goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov backs US president

Former Russian NHL goaltender and Stanley Cup winner Ilya Bryzgalov has shared his views on the US presidential race, stressing he will once again vote for Donald Trump, who he considers “the most adequate candidate.”

The retired ice hockey player, who resides in the USA, suggested that the incumbent President Trump – who continues to stick to his principles despite criticism – will be elected for a second term.

“Yes, I think he [Trump] will be re-elected. He is the most adequate candidate out of those participating in the presidential race. I will vote for him again,” the 39-year-old said, talking to Russian media.



“During his election campaign he spoke about things that worried people, but no-one else had the courage to voice them. People listened to him, saying ‘Finally someone is not afraid of saying what worries us.’ He became a Republican leader who channeled their thoughts.”

Bryzgalov stressed that he was disappointed by the Democrats who, according to the athlete, concentrated their efforts on impeaching Trump, instead of finding an appropriate presidential candidate.

The three-time Olympian also said that the coronavirus pandemic which has swept across the world hasn’t affected his family, as the former player prefers to ignore the global panic.

“I haven’t changed anything in my life because of the virus. If I’m infected, I will undergo treatment. But I’m not going to stop living, stop doing things that I have done before. Of course, I pay much attention to hygiene and wash my hands more often,” the former player said.

Bryzgalov spent 14 years in the NHL playing for the Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild.

In 2007 he won the Stanley Cup, together with the Anaheim Ducks. As part of the Russian national team he claimed bronze at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and earned gold at the 2009 IHHF World Championship in Bern, Switzerland.