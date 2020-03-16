 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices
HomeSport News

Coronavirus cardio: Watch as a Spanish fitness instructor holds rooftop keep-fit session for isolated residents in Seville (VIDEO)

16 Mar, 2020 09:38
Get short URL
Coronavirus cardio: Watch as a Spanish fitness instructor holds rooftop keep-fit session for isolated residents in Seville (VIDEO)
© Instagram / @sanosevillabermejales
Residents at a Spanish apartment complex joined together from the safety of their own rooms as they took part in a mass fitness session conducted by an instructor on their roof.

With large parts of Spain currently on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many citizens are currently isolating themselves in their hopes to help reduce the spread of the highly-contagious disease.

Local fitness group Sano Sevilla Los Bermejale decided that they wanted to help give those housebound residents the chance to get up and get moving, as an instructor appeared on the roof of their central concourse building and conducted a mass keep-fit session.

The instructor, named Gonzalo, shouted instructions and demonstrated the exercises as he put the residents through their paces with a series of exercises, including jumping jacks and a series of stretches.

The fitness group shared a series of videos to their Instagram page, as the residents of the Sevilla apartment got fit, without getting infected, all from the safety from their own balconies.

Also on rt.com La Liga: FIVE Valencia players test positive for COVID-19 as coronavirus pandemic ravages Spain

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies