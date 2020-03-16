Coronavirus cardio: Watch as a Spanish fitness instructor holds rooftop keep-fit session for isolated residents in Seville (VIDEO)

Residents at a Spanish apartment complex joined together from the safety of their own rooms as they took part in a mass fitness session conducted by an instructor on their roof.

With large parts of Spain currently on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many citizens are currently isolating themselves in their hopes to help reduce the spread of the highly-contagious disease.

Local fitness group Sano Sevilla Los Bermejale decided that they wanted to help give those housebound residents the chance to get up and get moving, as an instructor appeared on the roof of their central concourse building and conducted a mass keep-fit session.

The instructor, named Gonzalo, shouted instructions and demonstrated the exercises as he put the residents through their paces with a series of exercises, including jumping jacks and a series of stretches.

The fitness group shared a series of videos to their Instagram page, as the residents of the Sevilla apartment got fit, without getting infected, all from the safety from their own balconies.