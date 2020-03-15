La Liga: FIVE Valencia players test positive for COVID-19 as coronavirus pandemic ravages Spain

Five players and staff from La Liga club Valencia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as Spain locks down the country amid a rising death toll, with desperate attempts being made to mitigate the deadly outbreak.

The list of infected includes Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay, who on Sunday became the first player in Spanish football to announce that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Spain is currently the second-worst hit country in Europe (after Italy), prompting Spanish footballing authorities to announce the suspension of La Liga on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the entire Real Madrid playing staff was quarantined after coming into contact with a member of the club's basketball side who was confirmed to be suffering from the coronavirus.

This comes as Spain looks set to follow Italy and impose a national lockdown on Monday in an attempt to curb infection numbers.

Earlier on Sunday, the 32-times capped Argentina international Garay announced that he had been diagnosed with the illness and that he is presently in good spirits.

"It is clear I have started 2020 with bad luck," Garay wrote. "I am very well and must obey health authorities and stay isolated."

A statement released by Valencia said that their affected players were, "in their homes in good health and under isolation measures."

"We are confident that with solidarity, responsibility and good spirits we will beat this pandemic."

Garay and his club-mates become the latest footballers to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and comes after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi announced they had tested positive.

Fiorentina forward Patrick Cutrone, who is on loan from English side Wolves, is also suffering from the virus.