'Treated like guinea pigs': Former England captain Wayne Rooney slams The FA's handling of coronavirus crisis

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was harshly critical of The FA's response to the ever-worsening novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that English football's governing body has treated players like 'guinea pigs'.

Rooney, who now plays his football at Championship club Derby, wrote in The Times that he has been disgusted at what he sees as an anaemic response to one of the biggest public health crises in 50 years, adding that he would "never forgive" the football authorities if a member of his family got sick.

The FA took measures in recent days to temporarily postpone the current Premier League season until April 4 but as the severity of the situation becomes increasing apparent, it seems unlikely that football will return in three weeks.

Prior to that, they had resisted implementing public health safety measures, but their minds were apparently changed soon after when it became known that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?" wrote Rooney.

"For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week — one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League."

Rooney also reserved criticism for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to introduce safety guidelines like limiting public gatherings at football stadiums, saying the Johnson "dodged" the issue and is making decisions for monetary reasons, rather than in the name of public health.

"After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made — until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

"I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I've had to play when it's not safe, and they get seriously ill, I'd have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities."

"The rest of sport — tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, football in other countries — was closing down and we were being told to carry on,” he wrote.

"I think a lot of footballers were wondering, ‘Is it something to do with money being involved in this?’”