Pilot of fatal crash carrying footballer Emiliano Sala was not licensed to fly, investigation rules

Pilot David Ibbotson was not licensed for the flight which ended in his tragic death alongside Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, an official report has said.

The pilot is reported to have lost control of the aircraft while flying Sala, 28, from Nantes in France to Cardiff in the UK in January of last year, fatally crashing into the English Channel.

Ibbotson, whose body has still not been found, was not licensed for the tragic flight, according to a report released by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

“A loss of control was made more likely because the flight was not conducted in accordance with safety standards applicable to commercial operations.

“This manifested itself in the flight being operated under VFR [visual flight rules] at night in poor weather conditions despite the pilot having no training in night flying and a lack of recent practice in instrument flying,” the report says.

Sala was traveling to Cardiff after making a £15 million (US$20 million) move from French club Nantes when the aircraft crashed en route to the Welsh capital.

Sala's body was recovered last February from the English Channel and later sent to Argentina where the late footballer was buried.