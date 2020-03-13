 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pilot of fatal crash carrying footballer Emiliano Sala was not licensed to fly, investigation rules

13 Mar, 2020 14:37
Emiliano Sala flag © Global Look Press / Mark Hawkins
Pilot David Ibbotson was not licensed for the flight which ended in his tragic death alongside Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, an official report has said.

The pilot is reported to have lost control of the aircraft while flying Sala, 28, from Nantes in France to Cardiff in the UK in January of last year, fatally crashing into the English Channel.

Ibbotson, whose body has still not been found, was not licensed for the tragic flight, according to a report released by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A loss of control was made more likely because the flight was not conducted in accordance with safety standards applicable to commercial operations.

This manifested itself in the flight being operated under VFR [visual flight rules] at night in poor weather conditions despite the pilot having no training in night flying and a lack of recent practice in instrument flying,” the report says.

Sala was traveling to Cardiff after making a £15 million (US$20 million) move from French club Nantes when the aircraft crashed en route to the Welsh capital.

Sala's body was recovered last February from the English Channel and later sent to Argentina where the late footballer was buried.

