Sick joke: Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa 'coughs' at journalists in ill attempt at humor amid coronavirus pandemic (VIDEO)

Diego Costa is one of football’s wild men but appeared to take his antics too far as he jokingly ‘coughed’ at journalists amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The combative Atletico Madrid forward played an hour of his team’s epic 3-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, which sent the Spanish team into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of the holders.

The match went ahead in front of a packed Anfield crowd despite a large number of games across the continent either being played behind closed doors or suspended altogether amid the Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed more than 4,000 lives.

Atletico hitman Costa appeared to make light of that situation as he left Anfield in high spirits on Wednesday night, being filmed 'fake coughing' at journalists as he walked through the mixed zone.

We all knew Diego Costa was a madman but this guy might be a legit freak, here he is "coughing" at reporters in the mixed zone after the game against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.I totally respect his shithousery but this is just stupid. 🤦‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/pXmHmZtoID — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 12, 2020

One social media account sharing the clip described Costa’s actions as “stupid,” while journalist Dominic King was also distinctly unimpressed, stating that Costa “was the only one who laughed” at the apparent attempt at humor.

Nothing like humour... and that was nothing like humour from Diego Costa. Walks through mixed zone, ignores all requests from Spanish media for interviews then coughs - theatrically - repeatedly as he breezes past. He was the only who laughed. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) March 11, 2020

Others though attempted to defend the serial prankster, noting he had merely pretended to cough – as if that made his actions excusable.

Making coughing sounds and coughing is not the same — Debojyoti Brahma (@RedevilDb) March 12, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak – which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday – has infected upwards of 120,000 worldwide and killed more than 4,000.

It has also wreaked havoc with sports around the world, with major events being played without fans or suspended altogether.

While Liverpool’s game against Atletico did not go behind closed doors – to the surprise of many – Paris Saint-Germain’s last 16 second leg game against Borussia Dortmund in the French capital was played in front of empty stands.

At Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was seen taking no risks as he angrily told fans attempting to get a high-five to “put your hands away you f*cking idiots” when making his way to the pitch.

Klopp : "Put you hands away, you fucking idiots." pic.twitter.com/u1yPfYVGLz — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) March 11, 2020

He also greeted Atletico manager Simeone with a shoulder rub rather than a handshake.

Diego Simeone goes to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand 👀It's all in the mind games 😉 pic.twitter.com/NPC0br4kgh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

Atletico won a pulsating encounter 3-2 after extra time thanks to a double from Marcos Llorente and a late strike from Alvaro Morata, which meant they won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.