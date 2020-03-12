 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sick joke: Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa 'coughs' at journalists in ill attempt at humor amid coronavirus pandemic (VIDEO)

12 Mar, 2020 10:04
© Reuters
Diego Costa is one of football’s wild men but appeared to take his antics too far as he jokingly ‘coughed’ at journalists amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The combative Atletico Madrid forward played an hour of his team’s epic 3-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, which sent the Spanish team into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of the holders.

The match went ahead in front of a packed Anfield crowd despite a large number of games across the continent either being played behind closed doors or suspended altogether amid the Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed more than 4,000 lives. 

Atletico hitman Costa appeared to make light of that situation as he left Anfield in high spirits on Wednesday night, being filmed 'fake coughing' at journalists as he walked through the mixed zone.

One social media account sharing the clip described Costa’s actions as “stupid,” while journalist Dominic King was also distinctly unimpressed, stating that Costa “was the only one who laughed” at the apparent attempt at humor.

Others though attempted to defend the serial prankster, noting he had merely pretended to cough – as if that made his actions excusable. 

The coronavirus outbreak – which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday – has infected upwards of 120,000 worldwide and killed more than 4,000.

It has also wreaked havoc with sports around the world, with major events being played without fans or suspended altogether.

While Liverpool’s game against Atletico did not go behind closed doors – to the surprise of many – Paris Saint-Germain’s last 16 second leg game against Borussia Dortmund in the French capital was played in front of empty stands.

At Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was seen taking no risks as he angrily told fans attempting to get a high-five to “put your hands away you f*cking idiots” when making his way to the pitch.

He also greeted Atletico manager Simeone with a shoulder rub rather than a handshake.

Atletico won a pulsating encounter 3-2 after extra time thanks to a double from Marcos Llorente and a late strike from Alvaro Morata, which meant they won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.  

