 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy to shutter ALL businesses besides pharmacies & grocery stores as coronavirus outbreak continues to spread
HomeSport News

No fans at ‘March Madness’ basketball games, NCAA announces citing coronavirus fears

11 Mar, 2020 20:56
Get short URL
No fans at ‘March Madness’ basketball games, NCAA announces citing coronavirus fears
FILE PHOTO ©  Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
‘March Madness’ men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will still be played, but will be closed to the public as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the college sports association has announced.

"We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans,” the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said on Wednesday.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” NCAA president Mark Emmert added, acknowledging that this may be “disappointing” to the fans.

The NCAA reserves the right to “monitor and make adjustments as needed,” Emmert said, leaving open the possibility that the tournaments might be canceled entirely should circumstances so require.

Known as ‘March Madness,’ the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is one of the most famous and popular annual sporting events in the US. Established in 1939, it attracts massive live audiences and generates millions in revenue for the association from TV licensing fees. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies