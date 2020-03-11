PSG star Mbappe ‘set to start on bench’ for Champions League clash less than 24 hours after coronavirus test

Kylian Mbappe is likely to start on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain's massive Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund after testing negative for the coronavirus less than 24 hours before kick-off.

The French striker has been named in the PSG squad as they look to turnaround a 2-1 deficit from last month’s first leg.

Mbappe will likely not start for the French giants, however, with manager Thomas Tuchel set to select Pablo Sarabia alongside Edinson Cavani and Neymar up front, according to L'Equipe.

Mbappe, 21, was set to miss out the match altogether after missing training for two days with what manager Tuchel described as angina, a condition which causes chest pains when there is reduced blood flow to the heart.

The youngster was also tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as a precaution amid the growing spread of the illness across Europe.

The Parisians were provided a huge boost when doctors in the capital cleared the talismanic forward to play later on Tuesday.

Wednesday's game is still being played behind closed doors despite supporters expected to gather in large numbers outside Le Parc des Princes.

The home side are already without captain Thiago Silva, who has been unable to regain full fitness, but Thomas Tuchel is set to name Neymar in his starting line-up.