 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Embarrassing': Jose Mourinho told 'to cheer up' by 'reporter' in cringeworthy scenes after Champions League exit (VIDEO)

11 Mar, 2020 10:58
Get short URL
'Embarrassing': Jose Mourinho told 'to cheer up' by 'reporter' in cringeworthy scenes after Champions League exit (VIDEO)
© AFP
A man has been branded “embarrassing” for telling a glum Jose Mourinho to “cheer up” in awkward scenes following Tottenham’s Champions League exit in Germany.

A depleted Spurs were dumped out 4-0 on aggregate by RB Leipzig in their last-16 tie, after the Bundesliga outfit won 3-0 on the night on Tuesday thanks to a double from captain Marcel Sabitzer and a late strike from substitute Emil Forsberg.

The result means Mourinho has now gone six games without a win for the first time in his career as he is left to contemplate a maiden season at Spurs that will definitely end without silverware.

RT
Mourinho consoles an upset Lucas Moura after Spurs exit. © Reuters

All of that made for a despondent Mourinho in his post-match press duties as he attempts to salvage something from the remainder of the season.

Amid the doom and gloom however, one supposed reporter at the Red Bull Arena bizarrely took it upon himself to try and cheer the Spurs boss up.

On concluding his press duties Mourinho was making for the exit when the man, phone in hand, approached him to say:

"Cheer up, it's going to be all right," the unknown reporter says in footage widely shared on social media

"What?" replies Mourinho.

"It's going to be OK, cheer up," the reporter continues eagerly.

After Mourinho repeats "what?” the reporter adds: "This season, it's going to be OK."

Mourinho closes the cringeworthy exchange by saying "yeah?" before leaving the room looking at his phone.

Football fans have put the boot in on the purported reporter, branding him “embarrassing.”

Some claimed he may have been looking for Mourinho to bite back at the optimism, while the fact that he had his phone at the ready could suggest he was also recording the exchange.

Others from the media questioned whether the man was in fact a reporter at all, or simply a fan who had blagged his way into the press conference. 

In any case, the awkward incident is unlikely to have lifted Mourinho’s mood as the Portuguese prepares his injury-ravaged Spurs team to face former club Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs remain without top-choice strike duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both of whom are out with long-term injuries.

The London club lie eighth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the Champions League spots

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies