 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus death toll jumps from 154 to 257 in Italy's Lombardy in one day
HomeSport News

‘My Mom is gorgeous!’ Russian Olympic champion swimmer shares bikini dance with mother (VIDEO)

8 Mar, 2020 16:27
Get short URL
‘My Mom is gorgeous!’ Russian Olympic champion swimmer shares bikini dance with mother (VIDEO)
© Instagram / chigirevavlada
Russian Olympic synchronized swimming champion Vlada Chigireva shared a video on social media showing her and her mother dancing in bikinis on a sandy beach in Bali, Indonesia.

The mother-daughter duo pulled off a spectacular beach performance to Ibeyi’s hit ‘River’.

READ MORE: Russian Olympic champion swimmer shares naked pic to congratulate men on 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' (PHOTOS)

The 25-year-old champion, who possesses 11 world and three European titles, in addition to Olympic gold, praised her mother Irina Chigireva for her excellent physical shape, saying she hopes to have the same “gorgeous” figure when she is her mom’s age.

Look what I found. Bali 2017. I want to say once again that my mom is gorgeous,” the swimmer wrote. “Mommy, we should repeat our joint dances.”

Chigireva’s mother is a synchronized swimming coach who trained her daughter till the age of 12 before she entered Russia’s Olympic Reserve school.

Last year, the swimmer underwent knee surgery, but managed to recover quickly and return to the national team, helping her cohorts earn a berth in the Olympics.

Russia’s ‘mermaids’, as synchronized swimmers are often called, have been unbeaten on the international stage for 20 years, since winning at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies