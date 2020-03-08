‘My Mom is gorgeous!’ Russian Olympic champion swimmer shares bikini dance with mother (VIDEO)

Russian Olympic synchronized swimming champion Vlada Chigireva shared a video on social media showing her and her mother dancing in bikinis on a sandy beach in Bali, Indonesia.

The mother-daughter duo pulled off a spectacular beach performance to Ibeyi’s hit ‘River’.

The 25-year-old champion, who possesses 11 world and three European titles, in addition to Olympic gold, praised her mother Irina Chigireva for her excellent physical shape, saying she hopes to have the same “gorgeous” figure when she is her mom’s age.

“Look what I found. Bali 2017. I want to say once again that my mom is gorgeous,” the swimmer wrote. “Mommy, we should repeat our joint dances.”

Chigireva’s mother is a synchronized swimming coach who trained her daughter till the age of 12 before she entered Russia’s Olympic Reserve school.

Last year, the swimmer underwent knee surgery, but managed to recover quickly and return to the national team, helping her cohorts earn a berth in the Olympics.

Russia’s ‘mermaids’, as synchronized swimmers are often called, have been unbeaten on the international stage for 20 years, since winning at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.