16-year-old daughter of renowned Russian football player suspected of drug trafficking – reports

8 Mar, 2020 11:22
Vyacheslav Malafeev © Sputnik / Vadim Zhernov | Instagram / officialmalafeeva
The daughter of former Zenit star goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev has reportedly been accused of drug trafficking after she was detained by police while attempting to sell ecstasy pills in St. Petersburg.

Ksenia Malafeeva, 16, was released on pledge not to leave the city and is now under medical supervision in a local hospital.

According to reports, the teenager is facing criminal charges for illegal possession and distribution of drugs and psychotropic substances, an accusation which could lead to a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Ksenia is Malafeev’s daughter from his first marriage with producer Marina Malafeeva. In 2011, the woman tragically died in a high-speed car crash. A year later, the goalkeeper married DJ Ekaterina Komyakova, who later adopted Ksenia and Malafeev’s son Maksim.

Last month, Ksenia ran away from home, later explaining she didn’t want to stay in a family “where she feels like an outsider.”

I haven’t been in close contact with my parents over the recent years. I’m earning money myself. They have their own life, I have my own. I didn’t see any reason to stay in the family anymore. They are strange. They don’t care whom I meet, and with whom I spend time,” the girl said.

Malafeev spent his entire sports career with Zenit, winning the Russian national championship and UEFA Cup with the club. As a member of the Russian national squad, he claimed bronze at the UEFA Euro 2008, when the team reached the semifinals before losing to eventual winners Spain.

