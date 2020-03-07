'Score': Former Chelsea star Demba Ba trolls Liverpool fans over Steven Gerrard's title-crushing slip (VIDEO)

Liverpool fans will need little reminding of Steven Gerrard's costly slip that led to a Demba Ba goal for Chelsea several years ago, but that is exactly what the Senegal striker referenced after a similar video clip went viral.

The incident still stings Liverpool supporters six years after Gerrard slipped near the centre circle at Anfield to allow Ba a free run to goal at Anfield's Kop End.

It was a goal that put the nail in the coffin of Liverpool's pursuit of the Premiership crown in the 2013/14 season, as Jose Mourinho's Chelsea came away with a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool went on to lose out to eventual champions Manchester City by a margin of just two points, the closest that the Merserysiders had come to claiming a league title since 1990.

While that three-decade run is almost certain to come to an end this season, Gerrard recently admitted that the slip and ensuing Ba strike still haunts him.

"I think about it most days, a Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel for sure," Gerrard said in a public interview earlier this year.

"People say to me to make me feel better: 'It was over 38 games', but I still know, behind what you're saying to me, that moment was so big."

Well, if indeed Gerrard – now manager of Scottish outfit Rangers – does think about this moment frequently he is almost certain to do so again today if he takes a moment to scroll down his social media timeline, after a video of a similar incident has gone viral.

Steven Gerrard's heat map. pic.twitter.com/g06S2fdaO9 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 27, 2014

The clip shows a player slipping in an indoor football game, leaving an opponent with a clear run to goal. However, instead of punishing the mistake with a goal as Ba did all those years ago, sportsmanship took over and the attacking player opted to deliberately kick the ball out of play.

Ba, though, couldn't resist a little bit of trolling of his former rival. The clip asks, "What would you have done?" to which Ba replied simply: "Score."

One suspects that Gerrard and the Liverpool support will consign that moment to history if as expected the clinch the championship in the coming weeks but if somehow Klopp's men slip up this season when the title is well within their grasp, it would eclipse any such error their former captain made.