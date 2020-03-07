'I'd eat you in a street fight': Khabib Nurmagomedov in testy press conference exchange with 'fake Mexican' Tony Ferguson (VIDEO)

Given that their rivalry has been brewing for several years now, it was of little surprise that neither UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or his rival Tony Ferguson could mask their contempt for one another at Friday's presser.

The improbably long journey to getting these two men into the cage with one another has been told a thousand times and each passing cancellation (four, in all) has added a new layer of animosity to what is arguably the most anticipated championship bout in the history of the UFC.

Ferguson, who is unbeaten in eight years, has been billed by both himself and his opponent as the toughest challenge to the 28-0 undefeated record currently owned by the Russian, but if Khabib respects the skill that 'El Cucuy' brings with him into the cage, it is clear that he doesn't hold the same appreciation of his character.

Ferguson has always been one of the more unique combatants in the UFC ranks and that was once again evident on stage in Las Vegas late on Friday. He entered the stage wearing blue 4oz gloves and toyed with a baseball throughout ("In case he runs off," was the reason offered).

Across from him, the champion offered a very different demeanor. In contrast to Ferguson's raw energy, Nurmagomedov sat cooly. His stance? Ferguson is a very good fighter. But the person? That's a different subject entirely. As one would expect in high stakes situations like this, it didn't take long for the veneer of competitive respect to wear thin.

Ferguson was heavily critical of the champion for a recent video which showed him aggressively grappling with a high school wrestler, someone almost 15 years his junior. He also lambasted the Russian for a video that emerged on social media of him paying a homeless person to do push-ups for the entertainment of himself and his entourage.

"Oh, wait. Hold on," Ferguson said at one point.

"You like beating on high school wrestlers who are preparing for state (championships) the week (after)? And you like having homeless people do push-ups in New York and making fun of them. I owe you two to the stomach, and you owe me 20 push-ups, but I will do the push-ups with you when you lose."

There was no backing down now. With the rules of engagement clearly signposted, Khabib sought out opportunities of his own to lambast his opponent - and settled on a subject in which he had previously said was outside the acceptable limits of fight promotion: ethnicity.

"Who are you?" Nurmagomedov asked. "You’ve fought a few American guys. You’ve never fought in the streets. I’m from (Russia). I can eat you. What are you talking about?"

Ferguson, whose grandparents emigrated to the United States from Mexico, shot back that Khabib was learning from a Mexican (likely a reference to his coach Javier Mendez).

"You’re not from Mexico," Nurmagomedov shot back.

"You’re not a real Mexican. You’re a fake Mexican. First you say you’re American, now you’re talking about you being Mexican. Where are you from? Where are you from? You’re not real Mexican. No, no, no, buddy, you’re a California guy. You’re not Mexican. These two are different."

The ensuing face-off between the two fighters was more than just a photo-op for the eager media members jostling for position in the front row, it was a mirror of what these two men do. Khabib stood, chest out and facing forward, his eyes locked on his opponent.

Ferguson, meanwhile, adopted various martial arts poses and reflected the wild, almost reckless energy which permeates his fights before laying his interim UFC title on the ground between the two fighters, as if to say that "the line is here."

Khabib's response was a simple one: He kicked the belt off the stage.

Dana White, who had wisely stepped between the pair to avoid tempers boiling over, must have had dollar signs in eyes.

It may be the fifth time of asking, but it's going to happen this time. Isn't it?