Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson face off at UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are finally set to face off at UFC 249 on April 18. Watch live as the pair sound off, then face off, at the pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas.

The duo have been destined to fight ever since they built impressive winning streaks in the UFC's uber-talented lightweight division. But, despite FOUR previous attempts to match the pair, a succession of injuries, illnesses and pure bad luck have conspired to deny fight fans around the world the chance to watch the pair throw down inside the octagon.

Now, with Nurmagomedov undefeated at 28-0 (12-0 in the UFC) and dominant as the UFC's reigning lightweight champion, and Ferguson riding a similar 12-fight win streak, the pair have been booked to fight at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York in April.

The run-up to their highly-anticipated fight begins in earnest Friday night when the pair face the media at the UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas.

The duo will field questions about their matchup from the assembled press, then face off to create the latest iconic image of the pair before they return to their respective camps to complete their preparations for their world title showdown at Barclays Center.

Watch the press conference live via the video player above.