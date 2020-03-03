Crissed off: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘BLOCKS’ transfer website in huff over market valuation

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly did not take kindly to seeing the value attached to his name by renowned German website Transfermarkt, who claim the Juventus ace blocked them over the perceived slight on his reputation.

The German stats meisters recently put out a teamsheet to their 2.6 million Instagram followers featuring the top stars managed by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, of whom Juventus ace Ronaldo is one.

Transfermarkt had Ronaldo down as leading the frontline of the star XI of Mendes clients, putting the 35-year-old forward’s current transfer value as €75 million (US$83 million).

But that sum appears to have irked Ronaldo – or at least his PR team – as Transfermarkt claim they couldn’t tag the forward with the post because he's blocked them.

“We can‘t tag Ronaldo because he blocked us after he saw his market value…” they wrote.

When questioned by one follower whether they had posted the message in jest, the Transfermarkt admin replied “it’s no joke…”

Others included in the Mendes-managed super XI included Ronaldo’s Portuguese compatriot Bernardo Silva, 25, whose value was set at a hefty €100 million.

Likely to peeve Ronaldo even more is the German-based website’s valuation of his great rival Lionel Messi, 32, who is currently worth almost double the Juventus forward at €140 million, according to the transfer boffins.

Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo has set about proving any doubters wrong over a potential decline in form as he gets older, recently netting for an 11th Serie A game in a row as he starts 2020 with a bang.

Eleven in a row: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Serie A scoring record in his 1,000th professional game (VIDEO)

He was also on hand to watch a misfiring Messi struggle to lift Barcelona in their defeat against Real Madrid in the Clasico clash on Sunday at the Bernabeu, where Ronaldo was seen celebrating in the stands.