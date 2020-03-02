 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazan calling: Russia to host UEFA Super Cup final for first time in 2023

2 Mar, 2020 13:54
© Reuters
The UEFA Super Cup final will be held in Russia for the first time in 2023 when Kazan hosts the event, European football bosses have confirmed.

The event features the winners of the previous season’s UEFA showpiece tournaments, the Champions League and Europa League, and is traditionally held in August.

Formerly a two-legged affair, it has been a one-off game since 1998, and until 2012 was held at Monaco’s Stade Louis II home before moving to a different venue each year.

In 2019 it was held in Istanbul, where Champions League holders Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties. 

The 2023 edition will be held at Kazan Arena, a 45,000-seater venue in the Republic of Tatarstan which opened in 2013 and was used for matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The decision from UEFA is the latest vote of confidence in Russia hosting showpiece football events, with St. Petersburg set to be the venue for a series of matches at this summer’s pan-continental European Championships.

UEFA also announced on Monday that the 2022 Super Cup final will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

The 2020 match will be played in Porto, Portugal, while in 2021 it will head to Belfast in Northern Ireland.  

