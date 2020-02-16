 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Double Dutch: Netherlands star Kiki Bertens wins St. Petersburg Open for second straight year

16 Feb, 2020 15:48
Get short URL
Double Dutch: Netherlands star Kiki Bertens wins St. Petersburg Open for second straight year
Kiki Bertens © Global Look Press / Maksim Konstantinov
Dutch tennis ace Kiki Bertens has defended her title at the WTA St. Petersburg Open, defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets 6:1, 6:3.

The 28-year-old dominated the match, dispatching her less experienced opponent who managed to take just four games.

READ MORE: ‘I’m really sorry!’ Kiki Bertens apologizes for knocking out THREE Russians at home St. Petersburg Open

On her way to the final, Bertens had defeated three Russian players – Ekaterina Alexandrova, Anastasia Potapova and Veronika Kudermetova – later apologizing for leaving the tournament without home favorites.

Sorry everyone that I already knocked three players from Russia out of the tournament this week, but I can do nothing about it,” Bertens said.

Bertens was due to face Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters next week at the 2020 Dubai Open, but withdrew from the tournament citing tiredness.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters, who resumed her professional career after an eight-year break, will now play Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza in the first round.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies