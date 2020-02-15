‘I’m really sorry!’ Kiki Bertens apologizes for knocking out THREE Russians at home St. Petersburg Open

Dutch tennis star Kiki Bertens has jokingly apologized in front of the Russian crowd for knocking out three home favorites from the 2020 WTA St. Petersburg Open.

The 28-year-old defending champion advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg-based tournament by beating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets on Saturday, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

On her way to the final, Bertens also defeated two more Russian players, Anastasia Potapova and Veronika Kudermetova.

“I’m really satisfied with my performance and with the result I have showed this week. I’m happy to play in the final tomorrow,” Bertens said after Saturday’s match.

“I was pleased to see that half of the stands were colored in orange today. Sorry everyone that I already knocked three players from Russia out of the tournament this week, but I can do nothing about it. I will try to show my best in the final,” she added.

In the tournament’s deciding match Bertens will face off against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who beat Maria Sakkari of Greece in their semi-final.