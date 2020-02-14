 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Fashion crime: PSG's injured Brazilian star Neymar angers club officials by attending red carpet event in Germany

14 Feb, 2020 17:17
Get short URL
Fashion crime: PSG's injured Brazilian star Neymar angers club officials by attending red carpet event in Germany
© Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
PSG's mercurial Brazilian star Neymar has angered club bosses after preparing for his side's UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund by jetting to Dusseldorf in Germany for a red carpet fashion event.

The French side are set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League next week, and have been keeping their Brazilian star rested in a bid to help speed up his recovery from injury.

But club officials were less than impressed to learn that their still-recovering star had headed to Germany for an event for clothing brand "Replay," organized by German fashion outlet Peek & Cloppenburg.

Also on rt.com The rich list: Paris Saint Germain topple Manchester City as the world's most financially powerful club
RT
© Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen

Neymar appeared relaxed and happy as he laughed and joked with models on the red carpet ahead of the event's afterparty. But his team wasn't so happy at his decision to seemingly put a party trip ahead of his injury rehabilitation.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel had previously said he couldn't 100% guarantee that the Brazilian would be fit to play in midweek.

Now, after Neymar's extra-curricular excursion this week, it remains to be seen what sanctions the club will impose on their star man, or if he will be fit enough to feature against Dortmund.

Also on rt.com ‘Speak French… my a**!’: Neymar in heated row with match officials after PSG star ‘booked for showboating’ (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies