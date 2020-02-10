'Good to see him supporting the Yellow Vests protests': Neymar trolled over garish attire for PSG game

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar missed his team’s victory over Lyon through injury but the Brazilian was a conspicuous presence in the stands as he donned a luminous yellow vest, leading to widespread mockery online.

Neymar sat out PSG’s eventful 4-2 win at the Parc des Princes with a bruised rib on Sunday, but at least showed up to offer his support for the team.

'One of the most comical own goals of all time!': Lyon defender red-faced after calamitous strike past own keeper vs PSG (VIDEO)

The Brazilian, who celebrated his 28th birthday last week with a lavish bash, was pictured looking on from the VIP seats as goals from Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani – as well as a spectacular strike into his own net from Lyon’s Fernando Marcal – gave the Parisian giants the three points as they extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 12 points.

But if the action on the pitch caught the eye, so did Neymar’s flamboyant fashion choices off it.

The Brazilian went with an eye-catching combination of luminous yellow trainers with a similar-colored vest to match.

The look drew ridicule from PSG teammate Ander Herrera, who joked that the Brazilian forward looked more like an air traffic controller than supposed style icon.

"Good victory and it’s great to have the visit of a plane director signals," the Spanish midfielder wrote as he shared a picture of himself and the Brazilian frontman on Instagram.

Some online pondered whether Neymar was actually showing his support for the Yellow Vest (gilets jaunes) social protests which have swept France in recent months.

Good to see Neymar Jr supporting the people of Paris in the protests and struggles 👊👊👊#GiletJaunes#revolution — Matt_McGinty85 🔰🔰🔰 (@Matt_McGinty_85) February 10, 2020

Neymar is known for his outlandish style, recently shown by his decision to dye his hair bright pink.

His birthday bash in Paris last week was also typically opulent as he showed up for the white-themed party in a fedora and lavish suit.

Forced to sit out Sunday's win, Neymar will be hoping for a swift return to action as he seeks to help PSG to a third consecutive Ligue 1 title, as well as a potential maiden Champions League crown.

PSG face a tricky last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, with the first leg in Germany on February 18.

Neymar is likely to be fit to feature in that game, and his team will need him with the Brazilian in fine form this season, netting 15 goals in 18 appearances across all competitons.