MMA madness: Mixed martial arts tournament in Kazakhstan ends with STABBING and huge brawl (VIDEO)

5 Feb, 2020 10:45
Violent scenes marred an MMA tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan after a coach allegedly stabbed his counterpart from the opposite team, igniting a huge mass brawl involving fighters, coaches, and fans.

The reason for the skirmish remains unknown, but according to Kazakh media a verbal exchange between the two coaches escalated into physical brawl with the one man stabbing the other with a knife.

In a video, shared on social media, multiple men are seen participating in a huge fist fight with police officers quickly intervening to prevent the brawl from escalating further.

The tournament organizers haven’t yet commented on the incident which attracted much public attention.

No reports have been given regarding the alleged injuries suffered by one of the coaches.

The shocking scenes were met with furious reactions from MMA fans who called on Kazakh officials to take legal action against the alleged stabber.

Last week, an MMA event in Moscow was halted after a group of fans started a huge mass brawl in which one fighter was seriously injured.

