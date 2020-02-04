'Big D*ck Rick!' Golf ace Rickie Fowler sinks putt as crowd serenades him with X-rated chant in Arizona (VIDEO)

Golf is usually a sport where crowd decorum and hushed tones are a prerequisite, but at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, things were a little different for golf star Rickie Fowler.

The hugely popular American arrived at the 16th tee to a huge ovation from the raucous crowd, before pinging his tee shot to within a few yards from the pin.

It left Fowler with a tricky mid-range putt, but he had the support of the gallery, who were willing him to sink it.

As Fowler arrived on the green and started to line up his shot, the crowd broke into song, as they serenaded him with chants of "BIG D*CK RICK! BIG D*CK RICK!"

Usually, this sort of thing would quickly die down with other crowd members urging the louder members of the gallery to quieten down so the player can concentrate, but instead Fowler paused his putting preparations and motioned to the crowd, as if to encourage them.

His wave was greeted by a huge roar, which then died down as he addressed the ball. Fowler then sank the putt and the crowd exploded once again.

Fowler has been given the nickname by fans, who often refer to him as "Big D*ck Rick," but for some reason the fans in Scottsdale always take it to new levels, as they constantly chant his X-rated nickname as he walks between holes during his round.

And he even joked about it with reporters during last year's tournament, telling them, "It's been going on for a few years now. It's really growing... the name, I mean!"