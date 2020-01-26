 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
In and out! Unlucky Tiger Woods denied eagle on PGA Tour after ball bounces OUT OF HOLE (VIDEO)

26 Jan, 2020 19:13
© Reuters / Orlando Ramirez
Tiger Woods has seen a lot in his career but perhaps not anything close to this after a stunning shot during the final round at Torrey Pines found its way to the cup before immediately exiting again.

Woods was well off the pace during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in California as he chases what would be a record-breaking 83rd win on the PGA Tour but just when it appeared as if the 15-times major winner had shot an eagle which could have placed him back in contention, fate struck a cruel blow. 

Woods' approach appeared perfect as the ball landed just feet out from the hole from what was a 140-yard approach shot from the fairway. It appeared for an instant as though Woods had scored what would be one of the most memorable eagles of his career - but it seems as though the course had other ideas.

Clearly frustrated, Woods made no mistake in sinking his birdie putt.

Former pro Nick Faldo said while commentating for the Golf Channel, "If you were [watching] at a bar with a pint in your hand I guarantee somebody is soaked."

Woods, 44, has designs on making himself available for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo and will need to be among the top four ranked American golfers in the world to qualify for the team. He is currently ranked sixth in the world, fourth among the US contingent. 

