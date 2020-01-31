 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Quick learner! Teenager celebrates passing driving test by signing for Premier League team day after

31 Jan, 2020 13:32
Teeneager Luke Matheson has a habit of juggling everyday life with football. After scoring against Man United, he went straight to school, and now, a day after passing his driving test, he's signed for Premier League team Wolves.

Schoolboy footballer Matheson, who plays for boyhood club Rochdale, seems to make a habit of juggling every young boy's dream with every young boy's life.

Back in September, Matheson created headlines when he crashed in a volley against at Manchester United a week shy of his 17th birthday to equalize in Rochdale's EFL Cup tie at Old Trafford.

After a 1-1 draw after extra time, Rochdale were eliminated on penalties despite a gallant effort and the day after that game, Matheson was straight back to school to continue studying for exams.

Fast forward a few months, and the now-17-year-old full back celebrated passing his driver's test on Thursday, a proud achievement and notable milestone for any teenager.

Come Friday, Matheson had the first chance to use his license, having to make the journey up to Wolves for a medical ahead of a £1 million move to the Premier League club on transfer deadline day.

It is reported the young defender will be loaned straight back to the League One club following the deal going through.

