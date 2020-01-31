Quick learner! Teenager celebrates passing driving test by signing for Premier League team day after

Teeneager Luke Matheson has a habit of juggling everyday life with football. After scoring against Man United, he went straight to school, and now, a day after passing his driving test, he's signed for Premier League team Wolves.

Schoolboy footballer Matheson, who plays for boyhood club Rochdale, seems to make a habit of juggling every young boy's dream with every young boy's life.

Back in September, Matheson created headlines when he crashed in a volley against at Manchester United a week shy of his 17th birthday to equalize in Rochdale's EFL Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Yesterday: Scoring against Man United at Old Trafford.Today:Bragging about it to his mates at school.What a week for 16-year-old, Luke Matheson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5MnirQd2xv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 26, 2019

After a 1-1 draw after extra time, Rochdale were eliminated on penalties despite a gallant effort and the day after that game, Matheson was straight back to school to continue studying for exams.

Fast forward a few months, and the now-17-year-old full back celebrated passing his driver's test on Thursday, a proud achievement and notable milestone for any teenager.

Congratulations to @Luke_Matheson41 on passing his driving test today! 🚗👏Well done Luke! 💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/EsSo6MZ8Jd — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) January 30, 2020

Come Friday, Matheson had the first chance to use his license, having to make the journey up to Wolves for a medical ahead of a £1 million move to the Premier League club on transfer deadline day.

It is reported the young defender will be loaned straight back to the League One club following the deal going through.

