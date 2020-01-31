Transfer deadline day: Follow all the latest moves as they happen across Europe

From big-money moves to bargain buys, teams across Europe are scrambling to bring in reinforcements and offload unwanted talent before the winter transfer window slams shut on Friday until the end of the season.

Some major moves have already been signed, sealed and delivered, but there remains a significant amount of late business to be done across the continent.

RT Sport brings you all the latest deadline day action, including from our reporters in the thick of it in Milan, London and Moscow.

See the live updates below for developments right up until the deadlines for Europe’s biggest leagues.