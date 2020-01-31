Transfer deadline day: Follow all the latest moves as they happen across Europe
Some major moves have already been signed, sealed and delivered, but there remains a significant amount of late business to be done across the continent.
RT Sport brings you all the latest deadline day action, including from our reporters in the thick of it in Milan, London and Moscow.
See the live updates below for developments right up until the deadlines for Europe’s biggest leagues.
31 January 202009:40 GMT
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says 'I'd be very reluctant to love a player of that quality' as on Manchester United have bid rejected for former player Josh King.
🎥 Eddie Howe speaking moments ago on Manchester United's bid for Josh King MORE: https://t.co/mALY7y8XDD#DeadlineDay#TransferTalkpic.twitter.com/doDcP4jBXD— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) January 31, 2020
- 09:37 GMT
Bale set for stunning Spurs return?
Unloved Real Madrid winger could be poised for a sensational return to Tottenham - the club he left for the Madrid giants in 2013 for a then-world record fee of around €100 million.
Reports in the UK press state that the two clubs have made a breakthrough in talks, despite the obstacle of Bale's mammoth wages of around £500,000.
Bale is firmly out of favour at the Bernabeu and Real boss Zinedine Zidane made clear in a protracted summer saga that the Welshman's future lies elsewhere.
Could that future be a return to North London and Jose Mourinho's Spurs?
- 09:33 GMT
Transfer tales of the unexpected
The transfer window is famed for its tales of the bizarre and unexpected, and another story can be added to the annals involving French forward Cédric Bakambu of Chinese club Beijing Guoan.
The 28-year-old former Villarreal man was reportedly on his way to Barcelona to seal an unlikely switch to the Catalan giants when Barca pulled the plug on the deal mid-flight.
Despite missing out on the chance to play with the likes of Lionel Messi, there were no hard feelings from Bakambu…
Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with "Almost @FCBarcelona" please 😅😂No matter what happens we trust the process.Thank God for everything 🙏🏾See you an other time @AntoGriezmann 😜 https://t.co/eeOzZMU7V2— Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) January 30, 2020
- 09:27 GMT
RT Sport Verdict - Giroud potential move to Spurs:
"Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is depsperate to replace injured talisman Harry Kane, especially with having missed out on a loan move for Ze Luis. While Frenchman Giroud is a pedigree above the Porto striker - and is proven in the Premier League - one has to think a long-term strike option would have been best if the North London club had been more alert in the window.
Since Kane's hamstring injury on New Year's Day, Spurs have had a full month to land a full-time replacement that would have bolstered Mourinho's sqaud even plus a fit Kane, with Edinson Cavani or Diego Costa a reality.
Inactivity could reveal a dangerous dependence on the England captain that could become apparent in the season's second half. A potential move for former star Gareth Bale won't hide that."
- 09:24 GMT
Transfer dominoes
That potential Giroud to Tottenham move could signal Chelsea are confident in bringing in someone up front as they target Napoli's Dries Mertens and PSG's Edinson Cavani.
The Blues, remember, have had their transfer ban lifted meaning boss Frank Lampard can splash the cash as he aims to bring in someone alonside top scorer Tammy Abrahams.
- 09:13 GMT
Giroud to Tottenham
Chelsea and Tottenham have agreed a deal for forward Olivier Giroud, according to reports in the UK.
The big Frenchman's contract at the Bridge is up in the summer and he is keen to get more playing time ahead of Euro 2020.
The potential Spurs switch comes despite renewed interest in Giroud from Inter Milan as well as fellow Italians Lazio.
Jose Mourinho's Spurs have Harry Kane out injured until at least April, meaning a big gap to fill up front.
Should the move go through, Giroud would complete the London set of playing for Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.
- 09:01 GMT
Big moves to watch out for
Let's kick things off with a look at the biggest moves that could be happening today.
Much of the transfer talk will center on Chelsea, as Frank Lampard aims to bring in a forward.
The Blues have are keen on Napoli's Dries Mertens, but have reportedly had a £6 million bid knocked back already. They could go back in for the Belgian star, whose contract is up this summer.
Chelse have also been linked to PSG frontman Edinson Cavani, whose hopes of joining Atletico Madrid were ended after the Spaniards failed to meet PSG's valuation.
A big cog in the transfer wheels moving forward is Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, who is seeking a Stamford Bridge exit in search of more playing time. The French World Cup winner has been linked with Lazio and Inter Milan in Italy, and even closer to home, Tottenham.
- 09:01 GMT
Hello and welcome to RT Sport’s LIVE transfer deadline day updates...
We’ll be bringing you all the latest as Europe’s clubs dash to do a bit of last-minute shopping as the clock ticks down to the close of the transfer window.
Speculation, safe bets, medicals, done deals – we’ll be bringing you the lot on what promises to be a busy day for football.
We have reporters in London and Milan as well as at our Moscow HQ as we use our sources and scour the press to scrutinize all the developments.
Stay with us…