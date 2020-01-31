 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Transfer deadline day: Follow all the latest moves as they happen across Europe

31 Jan, 2020 08:59
From big-money moves to bargain buys, teams across Europe are scrambling to bring in reinforcements and offload unwanted talent before the winter transfer window slams shut on Friday until the end of the season.

Some major moves have already been signed, sealed and delivered, but there remains a significant amount of late business to be done across the continent. 

RT Sport brings you all the latest deadline day action, including from our reporters in the thick of it in Milan, London and Moscow.

See the live updates below for developments right up until the deadlines for Europe’s biggest leagues.       

  • 31 January 2020

    09:40 GMT

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says 'I'd be very reluctant to love a player of that quality' as on Manchester United have bid rejected for former player Josh King.

  • 09:37 GMT

    Bale set for stunning Spurs return? 

    Unloved Real Madrid winger could be poised for a sensational return to Tottenham - the club he left for the Madrid giants in 2013 for a then-world record fee of around €100 million. 

    Reports in the UK press state that the two clubs have made a breakthrough in talks, despite the obstacle of Bale's mammoth wages of around £500,000.

    RT
    Global Look Press

    Bale is firmly out of favour at the Bernabeu and Real boss Zinedine Zidane made clear in a protracted summer saga that the Welshman's future lies elsewhere. 

    Could that future be a return to North London and Jose Mourinho's Spurs?  

  • 09:33 GMT

    Transfer tales of the unexpected

    The transfer window is famed for its tales of the bizarre and unexpected, and another story can be added to the annals involving French forward Cédric Bakambu of Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

    The 28-year-old former Villarreal man was reportedly on his way to Barcelona to seal an unlikely switch to the Catalan giants when Barca pulled the plug on the deal mid-flight.

    Despite missing out on the chance to play with the likes of Lionel Messi, there were no hard feelings from Bakambu…   

  • 09:27 GMT

    RT Sport Verdict - Giroud potential move to Spurs:

    "Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is depsperate to replace injured talisman Harry Kane, especially with having missed out on a loan move for Ze Luis. While Frenchman Giroud is a pedigree above the Porto striker - and is proven in the Premier League - one has to think a long-term strike option would have been best if the North London club had been more alert in the window.

    Since Kane's hamstring injury on New Year's Day, Spurs have had a full month to land a full-time replacement that would have bolstered Mourinho's sqaud even plus a fit Kane, with Edinson Cavani or Diego Costa a reality.

    Inactivity could reveal a dangerous dependence on the England captain that could become apparent in the season's second half. A potential move for former star Gareth Bale won't hide that."

  • 09:24 GMT

    Transfer dominoes

    That potential Giroud to Tottenham move could signal Chelsea are confident in bringing in someone up front as they target Napoli's Dries Mertens and PSG's Edinson Cavani. 

    The Blues, remember, have had their transfer ban lifted meaning boss Frank Lampard can splash the cash as he aims to bring in someone alonside top scorer Tammy Abrahams.   

  • 09:13 GMT

    Giroud to Tottenham 

    Chelsea and Tottenham have agreed a deal for forward Olivier Giroud, according to reports in the UK. 

    The big Frenchman's contract at the Bridge is up in the summer and he is keen to get more playing time ahead of Euro 2020. 

    RT
    Reuters

    The potential Spurs switch comes despite renewed interest in Giroud from Inter Milan as well as fellow Italians Lazio. 

    Jose Mourinho's Spurs have Harry Kane out injured until at least April, meaning a big gap to fill up front.  

    Should the move go through, Giroud would complete the London set of playing for Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.

  • 09:01 GMT

    Big moves to watch out for

    Let's kick things off with a look at the biggest moves that could be happening today.

    Much of the transfer talk will center on Chelsea, as Frank Lampard aims to bring in a forward. 

    The Blues have are keen on Napoli's Dries Mertens, but have reportedly had a £6 million bid knocked back already. They could go back in for the Belgian star, whose contract is up this summer.

    Chelse have also been linked to PSG frontman Edinson Cavani, whose hopes of joining Atletico Madrid were ended after the Spaniards failed to meet PSG's valuation.

    A big cog in the transfer wheels moving forward is Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, who is seeking a Stamford Bridge exit in search of more playing time. The French World Cup winner has been linked with Lazio and Inter Milan in Italy, and even closer to home, Tottenham.  

     

        

  • 09:01 GMT

    Hello and welcome to RT Sport’s LIVE transfer deadline day updates...

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest as Europe’s clubs dash to do a bit of last-minute shopping as the clock ticks down to the close of the transfer window.

    Speculation, safe bets, medicals, done deals – we’ll be bringing you the lot on what promises to be a busy day for football.

    We have reporters in London and Milan as well as at our Moscow HQ as we use our sources and scour the press to scrutinize all the developments. 

    Stay with us…

