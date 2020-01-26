 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We're Man United and we'll sing what we want': Supporters vent frustration at club during team's FA Cup drubbing of Tranmere

26 Jan, 2020 18:16
© Reuters / Andrew Boyers;  Scott Heppell
Manchester United supporters used their FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers to make a statement of opposition to the club's hierarchy on Sunday, chanting for the removal of the team's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer relieved the pressure hoisted upon his by his team's humiliating home defeat to Burnley midweek by sending six goals without reply past a shell-shocked Tranmere side.

But the game will perhaps be as memorable for the actions of United's supporters in the stands just as much as the players on the pitch after their support vocally campaigned for changes in the club's leadership throughout the fixture.

The 2,000 or so members of the travelling support excoriated Woodward, as well as the club's owners the Glazer family, for what they say as misguided handling of the club in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away from the Manchester United dugout. 

The club, who are currently six points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth and final Champions League slot, know that another season outside Europe's top club competition will come with severe financial penalties, or loss of earnings to put it more aptly, and also make them a less desirable destination for top players in the transfer market. 

Woodward, who was not at the game, was targeted by United supporters with chants of "We're Man United and we'll sing what we want" and allegedly "Ed Woodward is going to die".

The antipathy in the stands stood as a contrast to Manchester United's performance against the League Two outfit. An early stunner from newly-appointed club captain Harry Maguire opened the score, with Diego Dalot and Jesse Lingard adding goals of their own before the game had reached the 20 minute mark.

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial each found the net in the latter stages of the first half, while a solitary Mason Greenwood penalty was the only score of the second half.

Asked after the game for his perspective on the chants from the supporters, manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer noted that supporters will be happier once the club's fortunes change.

"We are just going to keep on working and trying to get the results right and move the club forward," he said. "Supporters are always happier when you win games and are successful. We will just keep working to get this right."

Whether or not these results can be achieved under the current leadership remains to be seen, but it appears that the United fans have made clear their thoughts on the matter.

