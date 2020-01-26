'One of the most decorated fighters in history': Cris Cyborg wins FOURTH MMA title with TKO of Julia Budd at Bellator 238 (VIDEO)

Brazilian buzzsaw Cris Cyborg has added another world title to her collection after she finished Julia Budd in the fourth round of their Bellator 238 headliner on Saturday - the fourth such accolade she has claimed in her career.

Cyborg, who joined Bellator after the expiration of her UFC contract last September, was rarely in any real danger in her fight against the eight-years undefeated Budd, finishing the Canadian fighter via a fourth round TKO following a prolonged barrage of strikes against the cage.

The win makes the 34-year-old the first fighter to hold world titles in Bellator, the UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

The Brazilian slugger began the fight with her usual aggressive pace but employed a more patient style with her punches, perhaps wary of Budd's own kickboxing arsenal. She methodically set about attacking her opponent with combinations to the legs and body before finishing the exchange with winging strikes to the head.

The pace set by Cyborg meant that Budd was almost constantly on the back foot and reacting, instead of being proactive, to the shots coming her way.

Cris Cyborg defeats Julia Budd (TKO/stoppage)#Bellator238pic.twitter.com/yncK1nCpgr — GIF Skull: JOIN DARK ORDER. Follow @GIFSkullJr (@GIFSkull) January 26, 2020

Cris Cyborg is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history:Strikeforce ChampionInvicta FC ChampionUFC ChampionBellator Champion — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 26, 2020

The Grand Slam Champ pic.twitter.com/N2hqvfpwCL — Cyborg #Bellator238 LIVE NOW (@criscyborg) January 26, 2020

The fight was nearly stopped late in the third after Cyborg had secured mount position on Budd and unleashed a furious barrage before the clock mercifully elapsed. Blood was in the water, though, and Cyborg started the fourth round well aware of this.

Cyborg once again trapped Budd agains the cage but this time she unleashed a furious salvo of shots which eventually dropped her opponent. The end came at 1:14 of the fourth round.

"I respect Julia," Cyborg said after the fight. "She was a long time undefeated. I’m really happy. This is a new era. I’m happy to be a Bellator champion."

Further challenges await Cyborg in her new home and afterwards she signalled her intention to stay busy in 2020, calling for Bellator president Scott Coker to set up a women's featherweight tournament to compliment the men's equivalent which is currently underway.

"I would like Scott to make a Grand Prix," she said.