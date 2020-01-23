The Conor comeback trail - Are Khabib, Masvidal & Mayweather next for McGregor's 'Multi-million Dollar Fight Club'?
Prior to and following his TKO of veteran Cerrone, McGregor's first in the combat sports arena in over three years, the 31-year-old called out combat stars in the ring, in the octagon and even those in retirement for a fight in 2020.
Among those to be annointed for possible membership to his self-styled 'multi-million dollar fight club' are fan favorite Jorge Masvidal and 50-0 undefeated Floyd Mayweather.
Above all, a mega-money rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmnagomedov in Russia seems to be on the agenda for McGregor's 'real-life Rocky story'.
RT's Danny Armstrong lists through the champs and challengers that could be next for the inimitable, inflammatory Irishman, and their reaction to a callout from MMA's man-motormouth.