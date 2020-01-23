 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Conor comeback trail - Are Khabib, Masvidal & Mayweather next for McGregor's 'Multi-million Dollar Fight Club'?

23 Jan, 2020 13:55
Conor McGregor announced his comeback in stunning fashion against Donald Cerrone in just 40 first-round seconds at UFC 246. Will Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal or floyd Mayweather be next on 'The Notorious' comeback trial.

Prior to and following his TKO of veteran Cerrone, McGregor's first in the combat sports arena in over three years, the 31-year-old called out combat stars in the ring, in the octagon and even those in retirement for a fight in 2020.

Among those to be annointed for possible membership to his self-styled 'multi-million dollar fight club' are fan favorite Jorge Masvidal and 50-0 undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

READ MORE: McGregor needs Khabib rematch in Russia next to continue ‘real life Rocky story’ after sensational UFC comeback

Above all, a mega-money rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmnagomedov in Russia seems to be on the agenda for McGregor's 'real-life Rocky story'.

RT's Danny Armstrong lists through the champs and challengers that could be next for the inimitable, inflammatory Irishman, and their reaction to a callout from MMA's man-motormouth.

