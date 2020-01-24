Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver becomes second rider to die at 2020 Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally officials have announced that Dutch rider Edwin Straver has passed away after succumbing to serious injuries he sustained following a fall earlier this month at the race's penultimate stage.

Straver, 48, crashed 77 miles (124 km) into the 11th stage of the race on January 16 and was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He required resuscitation at the scene of the accident, where it was reported it took emergency workers around 10 minutes to get his heart beating. Further examinations in the hospital revealed that he had suffered a break to one of his upper neck vertebrae.

He passed away on Friday morning, eight days after the accident.

"The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin's family and friends," race organizers said in a statement.

Staver was competing in his third Dakar Rally after finishing in 30th position a year ago, and in 49th in 2018.

He tragically joins Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Gonçalves as being a casualty of the famously endurance-heavy race, after he was killed following an accident on Sunday.

The Dakar Rally is taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in its more than 40-year history. It was won by twice world rally champion Carlos Sainz Jr, while former Formula One Grand Prix champion Fernando Alonso finished in thirteenth position representing Toyota.