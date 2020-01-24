'Happy tears': Caroline Wozniacki bids emotional farewell to tennis after Australian Open defeat

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki says that she feels a mixture of "excitement and sadness" following her retirement from the sport after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 loss to Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Dane announced last year that she would step away from the sport following this year's tournament in Melbourne, the site of her only Grand Slam singles title, but despite the long lead-in to her retirement, it didn't make the situation any less emotional.

"There's a lot of emotions, a lot of things I can't compartmentalize now," a tearful Wozniacki said at the post-match press conference.

"A lot of excitement. A little sadness. Flashbacks to since I was a kid to this moment. But I'm happy. I'm very happy. Even though I was crying a lot earlier, it really wasn't sad tears. I think just happy tears."

It says a lot about Caroline Wozniacki that she is retiring at 29 years old in an era of 30+ champions yet it feels like she did everything she needed to do. 30 titles, 1 slam, $34m prize money, 71 weeks at #1 and twice year-end. One of the most mentally strong players around. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 24, 2020

Wozniacki's family were courtside to watch the final exchanges of her professional career. Her father, who has also served as her coach, was clearly emotional and so too was her husband, New York Knicks' forward David Lee.

The draw for the tournament led to speculation that Wozniacki may face close friend Serena Williams in the fourth round, although neither woman made it to that stage of the tournament after Williams suffered a shock defeat to China's Wang Qiang on Friday.

Williams said she will miss her friend being on tour.

"Yeah, she came into the locker room afterwards. We were both kind of bummed about our matches... she's had an amazing career. Oh, my God, I'm getting emotional. Oh, my God. I'm going to miss her," Williams said.