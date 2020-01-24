 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serena stunned! Williams loses to China's Wang at Australian Open as chance for 24th Grand Slam slips away AGAIN

24 Jan, 2020 05:50
Reuters
The chance of a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam again went begging for Serena Williams as she lost to China's Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

Williams, a seven-time champion in Melbourne, went down to Chinese number 27 seed Wang in three sets, 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena.

For Williams, who was seeded eighth Down Under, it means she remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles and again misses out on the chance to level Australian great Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24.

Williams, 38, last won a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017, and has since lost in four consecutive finals - twice at the US Open and twice at Wimbledon.

However, this time round in Melbourne Williams failed to progress beyond the first week, being dumped out by an inspired Wang.

Wang took the first set and served for the match at 5-4 in the second, but Williams fought back to force a tie-break, which she then won to keep herself in the match.

The last set went with serve until the 12th game when Wang secured an all-important break to seal the match and her passage to the next round. 

Wang's progress comes on the eve of Chinese lunar New Year, but despite that fact the 28-year-old said she would save any celebrations until after business was over in Melbourne. 

The Chinese star's best Grand Slam result to date was a run to the quarterfinals of the US Open last year - where she was crushed by Williams 6-1 6-0 - but she will fancy her chances of at least matching that when she takes on the unseeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the next round.

Jabeur ended the run of former champion Caroline Wozniacki in three sets in their third-round match, in what was the Dane's last ever appearance at a Slam.   

Wozniacki's good friend Williams, however, will be left to ponder whether she will ever match Court's record Grand Slam haul after another opportunity slipped by. 

