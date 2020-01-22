The hunt for a 24th Grand Slam: Serena Williams breezes to 3rd round of Australian Open

US tennis icon Serena Williams, who is eying a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, has booked a spot in the third round of the Australian Open, defeating Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

The 38-year-old American immediately took full control of the match, breaking her less experienced opponent twice in the opening set, which she won 6-2.

The second set turned out to be problematic for the eighth seed Williams, who started to experience problems with her powerful first serve, allowing Zidansek to create several break points which she failed to convert into real points.

After struggling on her own serve, former world number one Williams broke the 22-year-old Slovenian to gain a comfortable two-game advantage, eventually winning the second set 6-3.

The American tennis legend has set her sights on winning a 24th Grand Slam title, hoping to match Margaret Court’s all-time record.

One week before the Australian Open, Williams dominated the warm-up event, the Auckland Classic, defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula in the final match and claiming her first WTA title since she became a mother.