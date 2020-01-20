From ‘melted ice cream’ to ‘dancing queen’: Internet reacts to Serena Williams’ Australian Open outfit

Serena Williams’ Grand Slam fashion statements have caught the public’s attention in recent years. The 2020 Australian Open was no exception with her lavender dress being one of the most discussed topics.

The 38-year-old American opened her Grand Slam campaign in style dispatching a less-experienced opponent from Russia, Anastasia Potapova, in straight sets 6-0, 6-3, needing just 58 minutes to secure the first-round win.

The US tennis icon appeared at the Rod Laver Arena wearing a black-spotted purple dress along with high-top lavender shoes and a series of necklaces.

The player’s on-court style was met with mixed reactions ranging from love and praise to total disappointment. While some users found William’s kit very stylish others considered her fashion choice outdated and awkward.

“Serena’s dress looks like an ice cream that melted,” one user wrote.

Some tennis fans compared Williams’ Australian Open to “yogurt with chocolate bits.”

Others found parallels between William’s dress and a fictional characters in the Flintstones cartoon.

“Serena’s outfit looks like a Pebbles Flintstone outfit, she also needs to lose some of those necklaces!” a person wrote.

“Serena’s dress looks like my grandma’s pajamas,” read another tweet.

Others found the player’s outfit on point, praising Williams for her impeccable fashion choice.

“I love Serena’s 101 dalmatian flurry dress tbh. And that was a convincing second set,” one person tweeted.

“Just turned on the #AO and I’m LOVING Serena’s dress!” another comment reads.

The Roland Garros organizers called the 23-time Grand Slam winner a “dancing queen” in their specially-dedicated Instagram post.

The player’s koala-themed manicure also didn’t go unnoticed by fans who thanked the US star for her apparent nod to Australia which has been hit by devastating bushfires.

The eighth seed Williams who seemingly effortlessly opened her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam will face Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek in the second round.