'I'm sorry we made you cry': Napoli skipper Lorenzo Insigne posts message to crying boy following Fiorentina defeat (VIDEO)

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has posted a video message apologizing to a nine-year-old fan after his team's performance left the youngster in tears at the stadium.

Insigne's side turned in a hugely disappointing performance at home as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Saturday, and during the game television cameras showed the young boy, named Mario, who was in floods of tears watching his team from the stands as they fell to their third straight home defeat in Serie A.

The powerful image was shared by fans across social media to illustrate the current malaise at the club who, despite being runners-up in three of the last five Serie A seasons, has now slumped to 11th place in the Italian top flight this season.

The side has lost four of their five league matches since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as coach in December. Gattuso himself described Saturday's performance as embarrassing, while fans suggested that he post photos of the crying fan on the walls of the dressing room to help motivate his struggling team.

The image clearly had an impact on Napoli skipper Insigne, who took to the internet and posted a video message that told the youngster: "I'm sorry that the result made you cry.

"We promise that from now until the end we will have a great championship and you will smile with us again. We are waiting for you at the stadium. A big hug."

Insigne signed off with a smile and a wink, as he suggested that better things were ahead for the team. But after a poor run of form, it remains to be seen whether more tears will be shed before the Gli Azzurri are able to turn their form around.