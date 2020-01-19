'I don't know what was going on there': Conor McGregor rips into for Jorge Masvidal for wearing Versace robe to UFC 246

UFC star Conor McGregor has slammed rival Jorge Masvidal for sporting the same Versace robe donned by the Irishman in the lead-in to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

In addition to being one of the world's best fighters, Conor McGregor also considers himself to be something of a style icon, as evidenced by the string of luxurious rigouts the Irishman can be often be seen wearing outside of the Octagon.

However, the brash Dubliner didn't quite appreciate the robe worn by UFC 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal when he took his seat at cageside to witness McGregor's 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone inside the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Masvidal, who most consider to be 2019's Fighter of the Year, wore the dark Versace garment without any undershirt to the cage. It was the exact same robe which was worn by McGregor during the lead-in to his August 2017 fight with Mayweather. Interestingly, Masvidal had also braided his hair into the same style that he often does before one of his fights.

A sign, perhaps, that he is positioning himself to be next on the list for McGregor's three-fight 'season' in 2020. Nevertheless, McGregor didn't quite appreciate his rival's gesture.

"Talk about blowing it," McGregor said of Masvidal's apparel at the post-fight press conference. "If you ask me, that was ridiculous. I didn't know what was going on there. The old ladies in Ireland, they were housecoats watching the soap operas.

"I don't know. It was a bit weird. Whatever. All the best."

McGregor's win on Saturday opens up a slew of options for the Dubliner. Masvidal, of course, is a possibility but there also remains a string of potential opponents for him including Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and, perhaps most interesting of all, a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If Masvidal does indeed end up being the next man up, McGregor says he awaits that bout with great anticipation.

"Of course, of course," McGregor said when asked if he was interesting in fighting Masvidal. "We'll see what happens. I'd like to scoop up that... well, it's not a great belt is it? But I'll still take it and add it to the list.

"So, it wasn't a good night for Jorge but all the best to him. God loves a trier."