Khabib camp name terms for McGregor rematch after 'The Notorious' makes spectacular UFC comeback

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer Abdulmanap has named the amount his team would need from the UFC to consider a rematch with Conor McGregor, after the Irishman's stunning return to the octagon at UFC 246.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to dismantle UFC veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in their welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

It marked an explosive return after 15 months out of action for McGregor, who suffered defeat to UFC lightweight king Khabib at the same venue in October 2018.

McGregor, 31, was quick to use the opportunity after the bout to talk up the chances of facing Khabib again – even saying he would venture into the Russian's homeland to do so for a "real-life Rocky story."

UFC boss Dana White also made clear again that Khabib-McGregor 2 is very much on the promotion's radar.

Immediately up next for the unbeaten Khabib is a title defense against Tony Ferguson in New York on April 18, although his father Abdulmanap said that if the UFC is willing to hand over the whopping fee of $100 million the day after that, their camp would consider a rematch.

“We also need revenge against Conor, but give us $100 million,” Abdulmanap told Russian outlet RIA Novosti.

“The day after the fight against Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.”

Those pay demands appear tongue-in-cheek, given that elsewhere Abdulmanap claimed that McGregor showed "nothing new" in his win against Cerrone, and that a rematch would not produce an outcome any different to that of the first meeting with his son.

Khabib himself has also appeared less than keen on the prospect of facing McGregor again, previously branding the Irishman’s fight against Cerrone a “minor-league” encounter.

The Dagestani grappling phenom has said McGregor would need to “win 10 fights in a row” to stand any chance of getting another shot at him.

Regardless of what happens with Khabib and Ferguson – who is unbeaten in 12 fights – a second meeting between the Russian and McGregor would command incredible interest.

Their first fight smashed UFC pay-per-view records, and would likely generate even more money the second time around.

So while $100 million might be a tad ambitious, both camps would still stand to earn a mammoth payday from running it back.