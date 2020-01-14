'Saddest moment of my life': Doubles world no.1 blames contaminated meat for failed doping test as he misses Australian Open

Men’s doubles world number one Robert Farah of Colombia has been tested positive for banned drug Boldenon, claiming that the anabolic entered his body through contaminated meat.

On Tuesday the winner of the Wimbledon and US Open doubles announced he would not participate in the season-opening Grand Slam, citing personal reasons for his abrupt withdrawal.

READ MORE: ‘Never experienced anything like it’: Australian Open chiefs slammed as Slovenian star COLLAPSES on court amid bushfire smoke

Hours after his pullout it was revealed that a failed doping test was actually behind the player’s decision not to take part in the upcoming major.

The prohibited drug was detected in a doping probe which Farah had given in October.

The player said he is going through “the saddest moment in his life,” blaming Colombian meat for the failed test.

Les comparto este mensaje. Gracias por su apoyo. pic.twitter.com/8JmiyV1YYe — Robert farah (@RobertFarah_) January 14, 2020

“I want to tell everyone about a situation that is making me live one of the saddest moments of my life and my sports career,” Farah said in a statement.

“I will not be able to compete in the Australian Open, an hour ago the ITF informed me of the presence of the prohibited substance Boldenone in a test tube which was carried out on October 17th in Cali.

English translation of Robert Farah’s statement following his positive drugs test :- pic.twitter.com/fZ5f4QetQ5 — Adam_Addicott (@tennisbanter) January 14, 2020

“This substance is frequently found in Colombian meat and can distort the results of doping tests. This is certainly the reason that provoked this positive result. We are investigating and want to show that I have never used products that go against clean play and ethics. I am calm and confident of the results of this process.”

Together with his partner Juan Sebastian Cabal, Farah won back-to-back Grand Slams last year, becoming national heroes. The duo also reached the final of the Australian Open last year.