Double success: Russian ice-dancing duos take gold & silver at 2020 Youth Olympic Games (VIDEO)

Russian ice-dancing couples have brilliantly finished their performances at the 2020 Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland taking the first two places on the podium after flawlessly delivered free programs.

Irina Khavronina and Dario Cirisano twizzled their way to first place setting a new personal best of 101.11 for their dynamic free routine.

The couple perfectly executed all technically-required elements showing brilliant footwork on twizzles and sequences along with risky lifts and spins.

The judges generously rewarded the skaters for their mesmerizing routine giving them high technical and presentation scores which turned out to be unreachable for the rest of the competitors.

Russia’s second duo Sofya Tyutyunina and Alexander Shustitsky were also faultless on Monday, however their tender routine was considered less complicated by the strict judges who placed them right behind compatriots Khavronina and Cirisano.

Tutyunina and Shustitsky posted 96.51 points losing almost five points to the gold medal winners.

Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen of the USA rose from fifth place after the rhythm dance to claim an overall bronze medal at the Youth Olympics.

This was the second double success for team Russia, as earlier Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov claimed gold in the pairs event, while their compatriots Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov finished second.