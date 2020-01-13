Double success: Russian ice-dancing duos take gold & silver at 2020 Youth Olympic Games (VIDEO)
Irina Khavronina and Dario Cirisano twizzled their way to first place setting a new personal best of 101.11 for their dynamic free routine.
The couple perfectly executed all technically-required elements showing brilliant footwork on twizzles and sequences along with risky lifts and spins.
Victory for Irina Khavronina and Dario Cirisano 🇷🇺! Check out their golden performance.Watch more from #Lausanne2020: https://t.co/ykSGGlIxqc@Lausanne2020@YouthOlympics@ISU_Figurepic.twitter.com/rv5eXhzq0h— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) January 13, 2020
The judges generously rewarded the skaters for their mesmerizing routine giving them high technical and presentation scores which turned out to be unreachable for the rest of the competitors.
Russia’s second duo Sofya Tyutyunina and Alexander Shustitsky were also faultless on Monday, however their tender routine was considered less complicated by the strict judges who placed them right behind compatriots Khavronina and Cirisano.
Tutyunina and Shustitsky posted 96.51 points losing almost five points to the gold medal winners.
Results of the Ice Dance competition at #Lausanne2020#YouthOlympics🥇#IrinaKhavronina/#DarioCirisano (RUS) - FD: 101.11, Total: 164.63🥈#SofyaTyutyunina/#AlexanderShustitskiy (RUS) - FD: 96.51, Total: 159.15🥉#KatarinaWolfkostin/#JeffreyChen (USA) - FD: 95.41, Total: 152.43 pic.twitter.com/7HjD4VHQZ0— In The Loop (@InTheLoPodcast) January 13, 2020
Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen of the USA rose from fifth place after the rhythm dance to claim an overall bronze medal at the Youth Olympics.
This was the second double success for team Russia, as earlier Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov claimed gold in the pairs event, while their compatriots Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov finished second.