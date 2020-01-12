 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian figure skating duo Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov claim gold at 2020 Youth Olympics (VIDEO)

12 Jan, 2020 12:33
Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov © Sputnik / Gergy Sysoev
Russian junior skaters Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov delivered a win for the national team at the 2020 Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, claiming gold in the pairs event.

Panfilova and Rylov put on a flawless performance on Sunday, perfectly dealing with the technical elements, including two impeccably landed triple throws.

The duet received 127.47 points for their free routine, beating compatriots Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov by more than 12 points.

Alina Butaeva and Luka Berulava of Georgia finished third to take bronze in Lausanne.

Panfilova and Rylov continue their dominant performance at the junior level this season – last month they were unrivaled at the junior Grand Prix final, where they swept the podium.

Also on Sunday, the men will fight for individual medals at the Youth Olympics, with rising stars Andrei Mozalev and Daniil Samsonov still in contention, taking the lead after the short program.

