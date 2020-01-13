NFL Playoffs: Davante Adams stars as Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC championship game

Wide receiver Davante Adams set a new post-season franchise record as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game and move one game away from the Super Bowl.

Adams made eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns as one third of the Packers' key offensive triumverate as Green Bay made their home-field advantage count at Lambeau Field.

While wideout Adams was unguardable down the field, running back Aaron Jones ran in two short-range touchdowns, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 243 yards in a strong all-round team display that sent head coach Matt LeFleur into his first championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We're going to enjoy this one first and then get on to San Francisco," Rodgers told FOX Sports after the Packers' win.

"Think the two best teams in the NFC (are playing for the championship). We're going to have to go get out there and get a win."

Rodgers also paid tribute Adams for his outstanding display at wide receiver.

"They were doubling him a lot, and we made little adjustments. He had an unbelievable night, he carried us," Rodgers said.

"We ran the ball just well enough, and the defense made some stops."

The Packers looked in complete control early on, but the Seahawks rallied, led by inspirational quarterback Russell Wilson.

With Wilson driving the team down the field almost single-handedly at times, throwing for 277 yards and one touchdown while rushing for another 64 yards on the ground as the Seahawks pulled themselves back into contention heading into the latter stages of the match. But the Packers held on to secure the victory.

"I think Russell was phenomenal," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

"He did everything he could have done."