NFL Playoffs: Patrick Mahomes leads stunning fightback as Chiefs down Texans 51-31 (VIDEO)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a brilliant performance to lead his side back from a 24-point deficit and win a blistering NFL divisional playoff with the Houston Texans 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs started disastrously as the Texans raced into 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter as the Deshaun Watson-led Houston team threatened to run away with the game.

But, after being shown on the big screen pacing the touchline and firing up his teammates and the fans in the stands, Mahomes came out on fire from the second quarter onward.

The third-year quarterback threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 53 yards, in a phenomenal display that left fans and neutrals open-mouthed as the game's momentum swung dramatically in the home team's favor.

"The biggest thing I was preaching was, 'Let's go do something special. Everybody is counting us out. Let’s just go keep fighting and just go one play at a time,'" Mahomes told reporters after the game.

"We found a way. Obviously, a huge win and now we get the AFC Championship game at home."

“We found a way, and obviously this is a huge win. Now, we get the AFC Championship Game at home.”Patrick Mahomes was elated after the @Chiefs victory, but he's already looking forward to the Titans. pic.twitter.com/Pejers9pse — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2020

Mahomes set a new NFL Playoffs record in the second quarter by throwing four touchdown passes in the second period to turn the game around before the halftime break.

He also became the first player in NFL history to register 300+ yards passing, five touchdowns and 50+ yards on the ground in a post-season game.

"Having those fans that are loud and giving us passion, that momentum, the whole thing — you feel that as a team," Mahomes said.

"So I went to make sure the fans were still in it. That we weren’t going to give up. We were going to fight until the end."

Mahomes' teammate, defensive end Frank Clark, said there was never any doubt about his quarterback's ability to turn the match in the Chiefs' favor, and that knowledge meant the team was able to keep their composure, even when 24-0 down.

"At the end of the day, we got an MVP quarterback back there," he said.

"It ain’t too much pressure on you."