Speed skating: Pavel Kulizhnikov takes gold in men’s 1,000m at European Championships
The 25-year-old clocked in at 1 minute and 7.09 seconds, claiming the fastest time and leaving behind hosts and home favorites Thomas Krol and Kai Verbij, who settled for silver and bronze respectively.
Another representative of Russia, Victor Mushtakov, finished just one place from the podium, losing a mere 0.44 seconds to bronze medal holder Verbij.
This was the third victory for Kulizhnikov at the continental tournament; earlier he claimed gold in the men’s 500m event and helped Russia to win the men’s team sprint.
Pavel Kulizhnikov 🇷🇺 wins his third 🥇 of #EuroSpeed 2020, setting a Thialf track record in the 1000m to add to his 500m and team sprint titles. #SpeedSkating ⛸️👏👏👏⏱️ Results - https://t.co/27MJphSqoJ▶ Live Stream - https://t.co/YZyNZOsS0kpic.twitter.com/4HRfURSd3h— ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) January 12, 2020
Earlier on Saturday, Olga Fatkulina triumphed in the women's 500m race with a time of 37.40 seconds.
Russia sits second in the overall standings with five gold medals, two behind current leaders Holland.