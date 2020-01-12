 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Speed skating: Pavel Kulizhnikov takes gold in men’s 1,000m at European Championships

12 Jan, 2020 17:12
Pavel Kulizhnikov © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov finished in first place in the men’s 1,000m race on Sunday, bringing the country its fifth gold medal at the European Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old clocked in at 1 minute and 7.09 seconds, claiming the fastest time and leaving behind hosts and home favorites Thomas Krol and Kai Verbij, who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Another representative of Russia, Victor Mushtakov, finished just one place from the podium, losing a mere 0.44 seconds to bronze medal holder Verbij.

This was the third victory for Kulizhnikov at the continental tournament; earlier he claimed gold in the men’s 500m event and helped Russia to win the men’s team sprint.

Earlier on Saturday, Olga Fatkulina triumphed in the women's 500m race with a time of 37.40 seconds.

Russia sits second in the overall standings with five gold medals, two behind current leaders Holland.

