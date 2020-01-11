'Still got it!' Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets first goal on AC Milan return as Rossoneri win 2-0 at Cagliari (VIDEO)

Talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a goal and had a second disallowed on his first start for AC Milan as his side picked up a 2-0 away win at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

The Swedish hitman secured Milan's first win in four games with a controlled 64th-minute strike as he added to Rafael Leao's deflected opener earlier in the half.

Ibrahimovic made the first appearance of his second stint with the Rossoneri during Monday's goalless draw with Sampdoria, but was named in the starting XI for Milan's away trip to Sardinia. And the big striker delivered the goods for his side with his first goal since his return to the club from MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Zlatan's first goal back with Milan. The Lion still got it! #zlatanibrahimovicpic.twitter.com/yxgVWpGw3l — Mostafa Maki (@SimplySoccer9) January 11, 2020

Ibrahimovic looked to have added a second goal to his tally later in the half when he found the net with a spectacular diving header, but his eye-catching effort was ruled out by the assistant referee's flag.

Ibrahimovic's goal means he has scored a top-flight goal in each of the last FOUR decades, as he helped his side snapped Milan's three-game winless, goalless run and moved his side up to eighth in Serie A.