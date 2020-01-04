 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Baghdad blast ‘blocks road’ leading to US Embassy – reports
HomeSport News

Zlatan trolls Ronaldo: Ibrahimovic returns to Serie A with AC Milan and jabs at Juventus ace with Messi jibe

4 Jan, 2020 17:08
Get short URL
Zlatan trolls Ronaldo: Ibrahimovic returns to Serie A with AC Milan and jabs at Juventus ace with Messi jibe
© AFP / Giuseppe Cacace
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been shy of speaking his mind, and certainly hasn't been concerned about who he might upset when he does it. And his latest comments might not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic was speaking in Italy after completing his move back to former club AC Milan following his stint Stateside with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

And, when a reporter asked him if he was ready to compete with the world's best player, who also plays in the Italian top flight – a clear reference to Juventus' Portuguese ace Ronaldo – Ibrahimovic gave a reply that could be described as "typically Zlatan".

The Swedish hitman simply said: "Since when did Messi come to Italy?"

It means the mental warfare between two of Serie A's biggest stars has started already, with Ibrahimovic clearly in the mood to wind up the opposition on his Rossoneri return.

However that rivalry pans out over the next couple of years, one thing's for sure. Serie A just got more interesting.

Also on rt.com 'I didn't come here to be a mascot': Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to roll back the years following AC Milan return

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies