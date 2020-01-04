Zlatan trolls Ronaldo: Ibrahimovic returns to Serie A with AC Milan and jabs at Juventus ace with Messi jibe

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been shy of speaking his mind, and certainly hasn't been concerned about who he might upset when he does it. And his latest comments might not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic was speaking in Italy after completing his move back to former club AC Milan following his stint Stateside with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

And, when a reporter asked him if he was ready to compete with the world's best player, who also plays in the Italian top flight – a clear reference to Juventus' Portuguese ace Ronaldo – Ibrahimovic gave a reply that could be described as "typically Zlatan".

The Swedish hitman simply said: "Since when did Messi come to Italy?"

Reporter asks if he's ready to compete with the best player in the world who also plays in Italy, refferring to Ronaldo. He replied, "Since when did Messi come to Italy?"

It means the mental warfare between two of Serie A's biggest stars has started already, with Ibrahimovic clearly in the mood to wind up the opposition on his Rossoneri return.

However that rivalry pans out over the next couple of years, one thing's for sure. Serie A just got more interesting.