'I didn't come here to be a mascot': Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to roll back the years following AC Milan return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of letting his advanced years affect his ego as he promises AC Milan as he insists that he hasn't lost his 'passion' for the game after returning to the San Siro at the age of 38.

The Swede signed a six-month deal to return to Milan, the club at which he scored 42 goals in a two-year spell beginning in 2010, and in advance of his second debut for the club told fans that he is excited for one last hurrah at football's top table.

Ibrahimovic rejoined the club at the end of a two-season stint in Major League Soccer which saw him find the net 53 times in just 58 appearances, but faced with the prospect of taking on the more miserly defences in Serie A he says that he is aware of the challenge which extends in front of him.

"I know what I have to do. Zlatan is still here," he said to the media on Friday. "I've been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all."

Zlatan's return will be a boost to an underperforming Milan side who find themselves mired in 11th position in the league - form which cost Marco Giampaolo his job.

Results haven't improved under the stewardship of new boss Stefano Pioli but it is hoped among the club's hierarchy the addition of proven winner Ibrahimovic will provide a boost to a squad in need of a fill-up.

Ibrahimovic said that he became aware of the extent of Milan's interest following their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Atalanta in December.

"I received even more calls after the game against Atalanta. I didn't come here to be a Rossoneri mascot. I've never lost my passion," he added.

Ibrahimovic is among the most successful players in history having won numerous trophies in various leagues throughout his career, including Milan's last major honor by helping them to the Serie A title in 2011.

However, he departed the club soon after for Paris St-Germain - something he says was out of his control.

"The last time I left, it was without my approval but the situation was what it was," he concluded. "What's important is that I'm here and I want to improve things as much as possible."