UFC 246: Conor McGregor shows his power on the pads ahead of comeback fight with Donald Cerrone (VIDEO)

Little has been seen of Conor McGregor since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 but, judging by a video he posted to social media ahead of UFC 246, the Irishman's "notorious" power certainly remains intact.

McGregor faces Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on January 18 in Las Vegas, the first fixture in what he calls a three-fight season in 2020 in which he aims to renew his rivalry with Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Any plans of a renewed title run hinge on a solid showing against UFC veteran Cerrone but, judging by training footage released from the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, McGregor appears to be as fight-ready as he has ever been.

The footage shows McGregor working alongside his longtime striking coach Owen Roddy, but also showcases a new addition to the Irishman's camp: two-time Irish Olympic boxer Phil Sutcliffe Sr., one of McGregor's first-ever trainers at the famous Crumlin Amateur Boxing Club where the future UFC champion initially honed his skills. Also noticeable is McGregor's impressive frame.

UFC 246 will be McGregor's third performance at welterweight in his career, with both previous instances coming against Nate Diaz in 2016, and his the lack of an extreme weight cut appears obvious as McGregor doesn't appear gaunt, or drawn out, as he has in the past.

However, the additional weight has led some to question if McGregor's speed and timing will be impacted. But, judging by the video, that certainly doesn't appear to be the case.